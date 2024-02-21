Broome County breaks ground on new Veterans Resource Center, tiny homes

Broome County broke ground Wednesday on a new Veterans Resource Center on Binghamton’s North Side. The county will also build 10 “tiny homes” on the site, meant for veterans facing housing insecurity.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, there were roughly 35,574 veterans experiencing homelessness in the country in 2023.

“Tiny homes” are typically under 500 square feet. They are often quicker and cheaper to build, and they require less space. For that reason, towns and cities across the country have built tiny homes to help meet the need for affordable housing. Last year, a bipartisan bill proposed in Congress suggested investing $100 million in building “tiny-home villages” for veterans.

In Binghamton, 10 tiny homes will be built on a 1.6-acre vacant lot on State Street. Veterans in need of housing will be able to lease the homes, which are ADA-accessible and fully furnished. The homes will be a mix of single- and two-bedroom units.

“As each month goes on, you're going to see this building rise up. And it is just going to be a model that I believe every community in America can follow,” Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said. “It is a unique model that doesn't exist anywhere else.”

Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo / WSKG News Elected officials broke ground at the site on Binghamton's North Side Wednesday.

The 13,000 square foot Veterans Resource Center will include office spaces for veteran organizations, a community room for events, and weekly mobile food pantry visits.

The project will cost $12.2 million. Broome County will cover $9 million of that cost. The remaining $3 million will come from state and federal funds. The county plans to finish construction by May 2025.