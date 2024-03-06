Molinaro legislation would support people with disabilities and their families

Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro recently announced a package of bills meant to help people with disabilities break down barriers when accessing health care, employment and transportation.

The legislation would offer support to caregivers advocating for children with disabilities in schools, and help for families navigating a Down syndrome diagnosis. Other bills in the package of legislation would push for better accessibility in transportation and offer protections for people with disabilities during natural disasters.

Molinaro said so far, the bills have gotten bipartisan support.

“We have several bills that have passed out of committee waiting for final House approval,” Molinaro said. “Everything from access to transportation and emergency response to assistance in navigating the services available to those with autism.”

Molinaro, who represents parts of the Southern Tier, said the legislation is personal to him.

“My daughter had to struggle to get access to special education services, early intervention and special education preschool, because she lives on the autism spectrum with a seizure disorder,” Molinaro said.

In 2021, one in four adult New Yorkers lived with a disability, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.