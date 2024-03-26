After years of debate, zoning finally comes to Caroline

The town of Caroline passed a comprehensive zoning law after years of heated political debate.

The text of the law defines its purpose as protecting the environment from “effects of excessive and/or insensitive development”, maintaining the “rural character” of Caroline, and promoting the town “as a vibrant and desirable community in which to live.”

Until now, there has been no zoning at all in the town. That’s extremely uncommon.

Zoning regulations decide what can and can’t be developed in a particular area.

Caroline councilmembers officially adopted zoning at Wednesday’s town board meeting. Efforts to introduce zoning in Caroline started around four years ago.

Since then, it’s been the subject of political campaigns and intense public policy debates. Lawn signs have been displayed along the highway that runs through the small town expressing support or disdain for the plan.

Aurora Berry / WSKG News Caroline residents have taken to voicing their opinions on zoning through roadside signs

Councilmember Tim Murray voted for the zoning law.

In a statement, he expressed his appreciation for the involvement from Caroline residents.

“Recognizing that passions have run high,” he wrote. “I have felt throughout the process how fortunate Caroline is to be populated by such caring and involved citizens.”

Councilmember Calvin Snow cast the lone “no” vote.

“There’s a lot of good in this document,” he said at the town board meeting. “But there’s too much of it.”

Several council members said even though the initial zoning law has passed, the regulations can be adapted over time to better suit the town of Caroline.

