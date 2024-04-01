New Yorkers head to the polls for Tuesday's presidential primaries

New Yorkers go to the polls Tuesday for the state’s Democratic and Republican presidential primaries.

Early voting ended this past weekend. In Broome County, more than 1,000 early ballots were cast and just over 1,200 absentee or mail-in ballots have been returned, so far.

Election officials say turnout is on par with early voting numbers from previous primaries in June.

Officials say that’s good given the fact that the primary is less competitive this year. Both former President Donald Trump, a Republican, and President Joe Biden, a Democrat, have secured the necessary number of delegates for their party’s nomination.

Election Day polls close at 9 p.m. Voters in Broome County can go to the county’s board of elections website for poll sites and more information.

Election officials say they aren’t expecting a very high turnout for Tuesday’s primary, but they encourage voters to take part.

Early voter turnout in Tompkins County was low.

Tompkins County Democratic Elections Commissioner Stephen DeWitt said that just over 750 ballots were cast during early voting.

"I would categorize the turnout as weak," DeWitt said. "It wasn't what you normally get for a primary election for president."

He said most of those early votes were from Democrats.

Voters in Tompkins County can find their Tuesday polling location by going to the county's board of elections website.

Dewitt encouraged voters to bring some form of identification to the polls, even though it’s not required.

Attorney General Letitia James said an "Election Protection Hotline" is available for voters to call to troubleshoot any issues they run into while voting. That includes any problems when voting in person at their polling place or casting absentee or mail-in ballots. Those need to be postmarked by Tuesday April 2, to count.

Voters can call 866-390-2992 or visit the election hotline website to report any problems or find assistance.

