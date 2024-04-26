Steuben County Legislature investigates claims of alleged misconduct in sheriff’s office

The Steuben County Legislature is investigating claims of alleged misconduct within the sheriff’s office.

Last week, the 209 Investigation Committee of the legislature met for the second time since its creation in 2023.

The committee was established through Res. 160-23 and in compliance with state county law section 209. The purpose of the committee is to perform investigations into an officer or employee paid from county funds in an official capacity and the committee has authority to issue subpoenas when necessary.

According to official county documents, this committee is investigating claims of alleged sexual harassment and discrimination within the sheriff’s office and the response to those alleged claims by the sheriff’s office.

“What I would say to the taxpayers to their face is that we would not be spending the time and the money and the effort into the work we're doing for the sheriff's department if it wasn't warranted,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, chair of the Steuben County Legislature. “We need to do this because there have been complaints filed. And we are required by law to follow up on them.”

Fitzpatrick said there are discrepancies between the county’s sexual harassment policy and the one used by the sheriff’s office.

The county legislature contracted with outside legal counsel, Phillips Lytle LLC, to work on the investigation. It is not clear how much has been spent by the county on the committee to date. WSKG reached out to County Manager Jack Wheeler and did not hear back in time for this report.

In an email, Steuben County Sheriff James Allard said: “All investigations conducted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office are conducted under transparency and in accordance with best practices by trained investigators. All administrative investigations, whether due to reported on the job injuries or those involving alleged misconduct resulting in possible disciplinary actions, are shared with the Personnel Director, County Attorney, County Manager and the County’s labor attorney prior to conclusion.”

It is unclear when the committee will meet next.

View the Steuben County Legislature chairman's 209 Investigation Committee appointment memo here: