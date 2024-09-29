WSKG presents: CBS News Vice Presidential Debate simulcast

On Tuesday, October 1, both WSKG-TV and WSKG Radio will host coverage of the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate. Coverage will begin at 9 p.m.

On WSKG-TV, PBS will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate. The broadcast will begin with a simulcast of the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate, followed immediately by PBS News special coverage co-anchored by Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett, with reporting from White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López and Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins, and expert analysis from additional guests. You can livestream WSKG-TV here.

On WSKG Radio, NPR's Asma Khalid will host this coverage, with reporting and analysis from NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith, political correspondent Susan Davis and political reporter Stephen Fowler. You can livestream WSKG News here.

For more election 2024 coverage, please visit the WSKG Votes page.