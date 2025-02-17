Lt. Gov. Delgado lays out how New York should respond to the president

Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado says New York’s state government needs proactive, high-level thinking in its response to the Trump administration, which has the potential to dramatically alter life in the Empire State.

Speaking with The Capitol Pressroom on Friday, the Hudson Valley Democrat outlined a litany of actions taken by President Donald Trump that are “not normal,” including pardoning the Capitol insurrectionists who beat cops, continuing to reject the 2020 presidential election results, defying court orders, and blocking congressionally approved funding.

“Last time I checked, separation of powers was a fundamental bedrock principle of our democracy. So those of us who believe in the Constitution might want to think twice about how we engage with somebody who seems to have no regard for the Constitution,” Delgado said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has tried to walk a fine line when dealing with the president, but has largely refrained from calling him out personally since he took office in January. Last week the governor postponed a visit to the White House.

The lieutenant governor also highlighted more tangible threats to New York, including the possibility of reduced federal support for Medicaid, education, and anti-hunger initiatives.

“States matter in this moment … We have rights here as states. And New York, and in New York, and all that it brings to the table, all of its resources, all of its diversity, has a lot that it can do and should do when it thinks about its posture with respect to the administration,” Delgado said. “That could require shared sacrifice. That can require shared responsibility.”

In the past, Democrats have been critiqued for engaging with all of the different policies and statements that emanate from the Trump administration, which generates an endless stream of news stories. Delgado acknowledged that Democratic leaders need to “pick and choose” their battles.

“There’s a destructive energy that is being enabled in this moment. Destructive, uninhibited energy that is only going to be stopped when it’s met with real constructive energy. Not sort of on your heels, kind of reacting to what is going to happen, but with a real thoughtfulness,” Delgado said.