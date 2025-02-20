Southern Tier's role in Underground Railroad explored in North to Freedom

There’s an image that many of us have of the Underground Railroad: enslaved people fleeing at night, being hunted by slave catchers, heading northward through a series of tunnels and hidden rooms. And while those moments did exist, they have somewhat overshadowed what the Underground Railroad was really about: the people.

Filmmaker Brian Frey’s new documentary, North to Freedom, tells the more complicated and human story of the Underground Railroad. It’s also the story of the role that the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes played in helping enslaved people escape to a new - and free - life.

Frey said he also had those same impressions of the Underground Railroad from his childhood, and expected that the story of hidden rooms and tunnels would be the focus of his film. He says that when he first started researching the film, he met many people who would claim to have a hidden room used by the Underground Railroad. As he dug deeper, that narrative started to shift.

“When I started talking to people who've done the research and who've written stories, and who are really good at digging into the truth, I found out it's a much deeper story about the people and about the network, and that's what really fascinated me.”

In the film, Frey explores the role that the abolitionist movement played. Churches in Pennsylvania and New York were at the forefront, with clergy, congregations and former slaves all trying to help people escape to freedom.

Some notable local figures include John W. Jones, a former slave who escaped to the Elmira area and eventually helped more than 800 enslaved people escape. Jermaine Wesley Loguen helped more than 1500 people escape through his home in the Syracuse area. He also openly refused to comply with the Fugitive Slave Act, using his influence as a preacher and well-known abolitionist to urge others to also oppose the law.

For Frey, knowing the history and story of the Underground Railroad is important to local communities.

“These were people doing extraordinary things in very difficult times. And that was true one hundred fifty years ago, and it can be true today. It can be true in any time. And what I hope any of my films do is inspire people to learn a little bit more about the history of your region, about your neighborhoods and the community you live in. I think that helps us connect to where we live. And that’s a cool thing.”