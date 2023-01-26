Missed The Alley Art Project on Expressions? View It Here!

If you missed the premiere of the latest Expressions episode now is your chance to catch up. We visited the Rockwell Museum in Corning to learn about their long running Alley Art Project.

Established in 2008 by then Director of Education, Gigi Alvaré, the program is an amazing community partnership between the Rockwell Museum, The Corning/Painted Post School District, Corning Community College and the city of Corning. Over the past 15 years, the project has beautified the city with full scale murals painted with the help from students from The High School Learning Center. Students not only help with the final product, but each year a small design team works with the lead artist and sees their own ideas incorporated into the mural.

The second half of the episode looks at the history making mural of 2022. For the first time the Alley Art Project goes indoors as the mural is located inside the Digital Dome Theatre on the campus of Corning Community College. Lead artist Tori Burdick discusses how she incorporated the location of the dome into the design and the advantages of working indoors.

Expressions is proud to highlight the impact of this program and looks forward to continuing shining a light on the arts in our area. Adara Alston hosts.