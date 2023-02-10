Local Farm Cultivates Arts and Crafts

Michael Schnurbusch wanted to do something special with the farm that has been owned by his family for five generations. Over the past fifteen years he has created the Artfarm Gift Shop, a truly eclectic business that offers a variety of artistic opportunities. Whether you are interested in taking stained glass classes or just looking for a unique gift, this shop has something for everyone. While you are browsing, you can check out the metal sculptures that Michael has constructed around the property. His motto is "Bloom Where You Grow" and the Artfarm Gift Shop is perfect evidence of Michael taking his own advice. Visit the Artfarm's Facebook Page if you are interested in attending any of the instructional classes offered. The gift shop is open from 10 A.M to 5 P.M on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is located on 200 Prentice Road in Binghamton.

