The future of sustainability: Moving beyond 'reduce, reuse, recycle'

Published May 17, 2024 at 3:00 AM EDT
"Reduce, reuse, recycle." We've heard that for decades - but does it work? This hour, TED speakers reimagine the well-known slogan and reconsider how we think about what we consume and throw away.

Guests include right-to-repair advocate Gay Gordon-Byrne, materials scientist Andrew Dent, technologist Jamie Beard and animal scientist Ermias Kebreab.

Original broadcast date: May 20, 2022

This episode was produced by Fiona Geiran, Katie Monteleone, James Delahoussaye and Rommel Wood. It was edited by Katie Simon and Rachel Faulkner White.

Our TED Radio Hour production staff also includes Matthew Cloutier and Harsha Nahata. Our audio engineer was Brian Jarboe.

