A stranger swooped in with tea and compassion after a woman got in car accident

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at the Hidden Brain podcast. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else, and today's story comes from Stephanie Garber. In the late 1980s, Garber was driving through downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, when a large pickup truck hit her car. She was not injured, but the other driver was furious, claiming the accident was her fault. And her car was completely wrecked. As she stood on the sidewalk waiting for help to arrive, watching her car block traffic in the middle of rush hour, Garber began to cry.

STEPHANIE GARBER: And I was standing there, and I was anxious, and I was nervous. And I felt guilty about keeping the traffic stopped, but my car wouldn't run. So I really was not myself, and I must have been quite a sight. All of a sudden, a lady that was very professionally dressed and obviously going into her workday came over to me with a full cup of hot tea, which she had clearly purchased at the coffee shop which was right next door to the payphone where I was. And she handed it to me, and she said, maybe this will help. And when I looked at her, I just felt such kindness coming my way at a time when I needed it. My anxiety lowered simply out of the fact that this was such a kind thing to do. And actually, I've never liked tea at all, but I drank every drop. And I felt her compassion coming through with each swallow. I kept the little tag off the tea bag 'cause I wanted to remember this moment. I knew it was a moment that would stay with me forever.

GARBER: I hope I said thank you to her, but I'm not sure. I went back the next morning at the same time, thinking maybe I could find her, but I never did. I doubt if she knows it, but if I were to see her today, I would tell her thank you. You made a difference to me.

