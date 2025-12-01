World AIDS Day will not be commemorated for the first time since 1988

The United States has marked Dec. 1 as World AIDS Day since 1988. But this year, employees at the State Department, which manages the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, have been told that they should not publicly commemorate the day or spend government money on events around the day.

It’s part of a larger move by the Trump administration to avoid commemorative days.

Dr. Monica Gandhi joins host Peter O’Dowd.

