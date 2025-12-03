The best games of 2025, picked by NPR's staff

2025 was a year for the indies. From breakout hits like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Blue Prince, to long-awaited sequels like Hades 2 and Hollow Knight: Silksong, small teams frequently outperformed established studios, as the wider industry lurched from massive strikes to landmark labor deals to deep layoffs.

Despite the tumult, major companies still notched some significant wins. Nintendo finally released the Switch 2 console and blockbuster exclusives like Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza. PlayStation published acclaimed cinematic epics like Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yōtei. Microsoft, which faced fan wrath over cancellations and price hikes, still brought an unprecedented number of new titles to their Game Pass subscription service.

NPR staff members and contributors have explored the breadth of this gaming year, from multiplayer sensations like Arc Raiders and Elden Ring: Nightreign to narrative-driven experiences like Dispatch and Consume Me to inventive tabletop games like Molly House and The Old King's Crown. Whether you're looking for a short diversion or an epic 50-hour adventure, we invite you to discover your next favorite game on this interactive list.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...