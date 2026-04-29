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Belle Burden's marriage ended, and she found her voice

NPR | By Courtney Dorning,
Karen ZamoraJuana Summers
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:25 PM EDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author Belle Burden about her memoir Strangers, and the powerful response the book is having.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR Art & Culture
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Karen Zamora
Karen Zamora is a Mexican-American producer for NPR’s flagship afternoon news magazine program, All Things Considered, where she first interned in 2013.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.