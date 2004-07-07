Law Gives Iraq's Interim Leader Martial Powers

Iraq's interim government unveils new security laws aimed at curbing the country's deadly insurgency. The new powers would allow the interim government to impose emergency rule in trouble spots.

The government acknowledged that some individual liberties will be restricted, but officials stressed that the measures will be monitored by human rights organizations, the Iraqi justice ministry and the federal courts.

On the same day the new measures were announced, insurgents battled U.S. troops in the heart of Baghdad. NPR's Philip Reeves reports.

