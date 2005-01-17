Sri Lanka Begins Resettlement After Tsunami

Sri Lanka moves from the immediate emergency of the tsunami to the phase of reconstruction and resettlement, with about half of the 800,000 people displaced by the disaster heading away from refugee camps. The country has revised its death toll upward by more than 7,000, bringing the total to some 38,000. Despite successes at stabilizing devastated areas, however, the rebuilding effort promises to be complex.

