President Bush tells the nation in televised Oval Office speech on illegal immigration that "America can be a lawful society, and a welcoming society."

The president plans to send 6,000 National Guard troops to help tighten the U.S.-Mexico border.

But he also called again for a guest-worker program to help immigrants seeking jobs in the U.S.

