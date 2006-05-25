Senate Passes Immigration Bill on Party Lines

The Senate has passed the most sweeping revision of the nation's immigration laws in two decades. The vote was 62 to 36; most of the ayes came from Democratic senators, who were joined by a minority of the ruling Republicans.

While the bill's passage was expected, far more uncertain is its fate in upcoming negotiations with the House, which has passed a far more restrictive bill. The conference committee that will iron out the differences will likely meet in June.

