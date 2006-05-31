U.S. Makes Overture to Iran on Nuclear Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice says the United States is ready to join in direct talks with Iran about that country's nuclear program. But Iran must first halt uranium enrichment before talks can begin.

The United States has not had diplomatic relations with Iran since 1979. It sent the message through the Swiss ambassador to the United States.

Steve Inskeep talks to Matthew Bunn of Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.

