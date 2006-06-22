Americans Bounced from Cup by Upstart Ghana

The U.S. soccer team scores its first goal of the 2006 World Cup in a losing effort against Ghana, missing a chance to advance to the tournament's second round. Italy's victory over the Czech Republic, 2-0, meant that the U.S.-Ghana winner was assured a spot in the Round of 16.

But the surprising West African team was able to score twice in the first half, and the Americans didn't capitalize on several goal opportunities. Michele Norris talks with NPR's Rob Gifford, who is in Germany.

