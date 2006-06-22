© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Americans Bounced from Cup by Upstart Ghana

Published June 22, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

The U.S. soccer team scores its first goal of the 2006 World Cup in a losing effort against Ghana, missing a chance to advance to the tournament's second round. Italy's victory over the Czech Republic, 2-0, meant that the U.S.-Ghana winner was assured a spot in the Round of 16.

But the surprising West African team was able to score twice in the first half, and the Americans didn't capitalize on several goal opportunities. Michele Norris talks with NPR's Rob Gifford, who is in Germany.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News