Mexico Faces Stark Choices in Election

Mexico will choose a new President on Sunday. While the historic vote is important for Mexico, it will also have big implications for the United States. On the right, Felipe Calderon could be a close ally, and he's already promised to act as a counterweight to Venezuelan President -- and U.S. nemesis -- Hugo Chavez.

A victory by Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the left could bring the rise of the left in Latin America to America's back door from its back yard. The new leader will also have an impact on migration, trade and other important bi-lateral issues.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.