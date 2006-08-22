Uncle Sam Keeps Grip on Man's Seized $124K

Last week, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of U.S. v. $124,700 that Nebraska police were correct to seize money from a California man who'd been stopped for a speeding ticket.

A drug-sniffing dog detected the smell of narcotics on the money and on Emiliano Gomez Gonzolez's rental car -- but no drug charges were brought against him. Gonzolez wants his money back.

Robert Siegel talks with law professor Robert Goldman, of St. Louis University Law School, who says it's unlikely the man will get the money.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.