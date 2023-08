On Tuesday morning, America's population is predicted to hit 300 million. Who are we?

Increasingly we are: a single mom; a centenarian; an immigrant from Mexico; an Asian business owner; a baby boomer; someone named Jacob or Emily. Decreasingly, we are a White Anglo-Saxon Protestant; a Northeasterner; someone from a large family; someone surrounded by waving wheat and open space.

