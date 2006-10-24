© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Sudan Fighting Surges Anew as Rains Stop

Published October 24, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

Melissa Block talks with New York Times reporter Lydia Polgreen. Polgreen, who is based in Dakar, has reported extensively on the conflict and the humanitarian crisis in Darfur.

The rainy season has just ended in northern Sudan, reinvigorating the fighting there. Polgreen recently traveled to the border with Chad, where fighting has been most active of late.

The prospects of a political resolution are dim, Polgreen says.

