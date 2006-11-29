© 2023 WSKG

Treasury Ordered to Make U.S. Bills Blind-Friendly

By Adam Davidson
Published November 29, 2006 at 4:00 PM EST

A federal judge orders the Treasury Department to make changes in the way in prints money, so it will be easier for the blind to tell bills apart.

The ruling, in response to an American Council of the Blind lawsuit, proposes several options: printing bills of different sizes; adding embossed dots; and using raised ink.

The Treasury Department says the proposals are too expensive. It has 10 days to decide whether to appeal.

