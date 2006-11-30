Bush Maintains Support of Iraqi Prime Minister

President Bush met with Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki in Jordan this morning. Later at a press conference, the president maintained his support for the Iraqi leader, and insisted that there would be no immediate troop withdrawal.

Their meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but it was abruptly cancelled and rescheduled for Thursday morning.

"He's the right guy for Iraq," Bush declared before reporters after their meeting Thursday morning.

