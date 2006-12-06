The Iraq Study Group's Baker and Hamilton

Melissa Block talks with the co-chairs of the Iraq Study Group: James A. Baker III, a former secretary of state; and Lee H. Hamilton, a former congressman.

Congress formed the Iraq Study Group to give an independent assessment of the current and prospective situation on the ground in Iraq, the surrounding region, and consequences for U.S. interests.

Baker is the honorary chairman of the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy at Rice University. Hamilton is the director of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.