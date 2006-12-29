Saddam's Execution Believed to Be Imminent

The big question tonight in Baghdad is whether Saddam Hussein is on his way to the gallows. There were reports today that U.S. forces had turned the former dictator over to Iraqi authorities. That was not supposed to happen until just before Saddam's execution.

Saddam was sentenced to death for crimes against humanity in November. And earlier this week, an appeals court upheld that conviction. Then one of its judges said today he expected to attend the execution to take place tonight or tomorrow.

But the U.S. State Department said a short time ago that Saddam remained where he's been held since his arrest, in a highly secure U.S. military prison on a base in Baghdad.

