© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Officials Go 'Off the Record' on Iran-Iraq Arms

By Steve Inskeep,
Jamie Tarabay
Published February 12, 2007 at 6:00 AM EST

The Bush administration continues to make a case that Iran is arming groups inside Iraq with sophisticated weaponry used to kill Americans. Who is getting the weapons and are they to blame for a sudden increase in downed U.S. aircraft?

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry said Monday that Iran is not arming Shiite militants in Iraq and said the U.S. has a long history of fabricating evidence.

Fragments of powerful armor-piercing bombs, shown to reporters Sunday, constitute "weak proof that even Americans themselves do not believe," the ministry said.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Jamie Tarabay
After reporting from Iraq for two years as NPR's Baghdad Bureau Chief, Jamie Tarabay is now embarking on a two year project reporting on America's Muslims. The coverage will take in the country's approx 6 million Muslims, of different ethnic, socio-economic and cultural backgrounds, and the issues facing their daily lives as Americans.