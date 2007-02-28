Bush Critic Back in Baghdad to Lead Reconstruction

Three weeks ago, a tough critic of U.S. policy in Iraq landed in Baghdad, again. Longtime diplomat Timothy Carney went to Iraq soon after the 2003 invasion to run the Ministry of Industry and Minerals.

After just two months, Carney left — and issued scathing critiques of mistaken policies he said the Bush administration was pursuing.

Now, Carney is back in Iraq after being chosen by the Bush administration to coordinate reconstruction efforts — both U.S. and Iraqi projects.

Melissa Block talks with Carney, the coordinator for economic transition in Iraq.

