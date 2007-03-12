© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Halliburton Opening a Headquarters in Dubai

By Adam Davidson
Published March 12, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

Oil industry services company Halliburton may be best known as the company that Vice President Dick Cheney once ran. Now it has a new claim to fame as one of the first top American businesses to relocate its corporate leadership team to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The company's CEO, and an undisclosed number of other executives, are opening a new Halliburton headquarters in the Middle Eastern country.

