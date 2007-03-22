© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Edwards to Continue His Run for President

By John Ydstie,
Ken Rudin
Published March 22, 2007 at 1:00 PM EDT

Former Sen. John Edwards of North Carolina says he will not suspend his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, despite the rediscovery of cancer in his wife, Elizabeth. The announcement came at a noon press conference the couple held Thursday in their hometown of Chapel Hill, N.C.

Elizabeth Edwards was first discovered to have breast cancer in October 2004, when her husband was the Democratic vice presidential nominee. She has since had surgery, chemotherapy and radiation treatment, and was thought to be cancer-free. But the couple announced Thursday that the cancer has returned, this time in her bone, which Edwards said was incurable but treatable.

Still, Edwards says he will remain in the race for the nomination.

"The campaign goes on," he said. "The campaign goes on strongly."

Elizabeth Edwards said, "I don't look sickly, I don't feel sickly. I am as ready as any person can be for that."

