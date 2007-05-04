Independent-Minded Scottish Party Ekes Out Win

The Scottish National Party has become the biggest party in Scotland, by just one legislative seat. The SNP, which is committed to Scottish independence, will need to form a coalition in order to take power in Edinburgh.

With all the seats in the Scottish Assembly now counted, the SNP has 47, with 46 for the Labour Party led by Britain's Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Although the Scottish result will have little immediate effect on national politics, the SNP has promised to hold a referendum on Scotland leaving the United Kingdom in 2010.

