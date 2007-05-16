FBI Official, Imam Discuss Homegrown Terrorism

The FBI is trying to strengthen its ties with Muslim-American communities in the wake of two recent news stories that raise the question of why people who have lived in the United States for years might want to attack it.

Opening arguments began Monday in the trial of Jose Padilla, who is accused of being part of a terrorism support network in Miami; and last week, six men were arrested in New Jersey on suspicion of planning to attack soldiers at Fort Dix. Padilla is an American citizen. The New Jersey men are immigrants, but they had lived in the United States for years.

John Miller, assistant director of public affairs for the FBI, explains the bureau's thinking behind the new Muslim partnerships.

The conversation continues with Imam Mohamed Hagmagid Ali, vice president of the Islamic Society of North America. He talks about his long-standing relationship with the FBI.

Highlights of the interviews below, full audio above.

