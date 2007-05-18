© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Immigration Bill Heads for Debate in Senate

By Brian Naylor
Published May 18, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The complex immigration bill that a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators has agreed to with the White House will be taken up for debate Monday in the full Senate. It faces even higher hurdles when it reaches the House, which probably won't occur until July.

The measure would give legal status to some 12 million undocumented aliens already in the United States — a stipulation that critics equate to granting amnesty.

