Richardson Makes His Bid Official, in Spanish

New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has announced his candidacy for the presidential vote in 2008. Part of Richardson's announcement was in Spanish, as he said, "With pride, I hope to be the first Latino president of the United States."

Richardson was born in California, where he made his announcement Monday. The son of an American banker father who was posted to Mexico City and a Mexican mother, Richardson is a native Spanish speaker; he would be the first Hispanic presidential nominee of either major party.

As of Monday, Richardson's standing in the polls had risen to 10 percent, making him the Democrats' No. 4 candidate in Iowa and New Hampshire.

