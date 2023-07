Congress has approved emergency legislation containing $100 billion for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The measure passed, despite widespread opposition in the Democratic majority. It omits the provision for a U.S. troop withdrawal timeline, which prompted an earlier presidential veto.

The House of Representatives adopted the bill by a vote of 280-142; the Senate tally was 80-14.

