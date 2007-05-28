President Lays Wreath at Arlington Cemetery

ROBERT SIEGEL, host:

(Soundbite of presidential speech)

President GEORGE W. BUSH: Today we honor the warriors who fought our nation's enemies, defended the cause of liberty, and gave their lives in the cause of freedom.

SIEGEL: President Bush marked Memorial Day at Arlington National Cemetery. The president spoke of Americans who died in wars past and present.

(Soundbite of presidential speech)

Pres. BUSH: Now this hallowed ground receives a new generation of heroes - men and women who gave their lives in places such as Kabul and Kandahar, Baghdad and Ramadi. Like those who came before them, they did not want war - but they answered the call when it came. They believed in something larger than themselves. They fought for our country, and our country unites to mourn them as one.