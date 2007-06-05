© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Lewis Libby Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison

By Nina Totenberg
Published June 5, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Former aide to Vice President Dick Cheney Lewis Libby is sentenced for his federal convictions on charges of lying to a grand jury and FBI investigators regarding his role in the leak of Valerie Plame Wilson's CIA identity. Libby was sentenced to 30 months in prison and a fine of $250,000.

Libby's lawyers sought to persuade Judge Reggie Walton that Libby should not go to prison at all. They submitted more than 150 letters from people attesting to Libby's service to the country and his character.

President Bush and Vice President Cheney did not submit letters. But among those who wrote were former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger; former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld; Gen. Peter Pace; former Clinton administration peace negotiator Dennis Ross; and a veritable who's who of neo-conservatives, from Paul Wolfowitz to John Bolton.

