Attack on Iraqi Shrine Prompts Fears of Retribution

Another attack on one of the holiest Shiite Muslim shrines in Iraq has raised fears of a new wave of sectarian bloodletting.

The bombing of the Al-Askariya shrine in Samarra, north of Baghdad, brought down the mosque's two minarets.

Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki blamed al-Qaida for the attack and ordered a curfew in Baghdad in a bid to prevent new sectarian violence.

Jamie Tarabay talks with Robert Siegel.

