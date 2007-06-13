© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Attack on Iraqi Shrine Prompts Fears of Retribution

Published June 13, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Another attack on one of the holiest Shiite Muslim shrines in Iraq has raised fears of a new wave of sectarian bloodletting.

The bombing of the Al-Askariya shrine in Samarra, north of Baghdad, brought down the mosque's two minarets.

Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki blamed al-Qaida for the attack and ordered a curfew in Baghdad in a bid to prevent new sectarian violence.

Jamie Tarabay talks with Robert Siegel.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News