L.A. Archdiocese to Settle Abuse Claims

By Barbara Bradley Hagerty
Published July 15, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles has agreed to a landmark $660 million settlement that will give more than $1 million each to hundreds of people who say they were sexually abused by clergy. It's the largest payout to date in the church's sexual abuse scandal.

Cardinal Roger Mahoney apologized on Sunday to the church members who claimed they were abused. "I have come to understand far more deeply than I ever could the impact of this terrible sin and crime that has affected their lives," he said.

Barbara Bradley Hagerty
