Pakistan Attacks Renew Debate on Musharraf's Rule

A bombing Tuesday in Pakistan's borderlands is the latest in a string of attacks by militants reacting to the recent storming and siege of Islamabad's Red Mosque. More than 100 people died in the raid.

The scale of the violence has reopened debate about the potential threat Islamist extremism poses to the military ruler and President Gen. Pervez Musharraf.

Moderate Pakistanis are again asking how much sympathy exists for the militants, and whether Musharraf's strategy is making the extremists stronger.

