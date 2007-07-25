© 2023 WSKG

Advocate Scrutinizes Report on Veterans' Care

Published July 25, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

William Rollins Jr., field services director for Paralyzed Veterans of America, says he likes some of the recommendations in a presidential committee report released Wednesday — such as improving support for families of wounded troops.

But he says other reforms are missing, including automation of veterans' benefits that would do away with lengthy application forms.

Rollins, who testified in May before the Dole-Shalala presidential commission on veterans' care, talks with Michele Norris. The commission's final report was released Wednesday.

