Bush Panel, Congress Urge Aid for Wounded Vets

By David Greene
Published July 25, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

A special commission appointed by President Bush issued its report Wednesday on improving health care for wounded veterans, particularly those returning from Iraq.

The recommendations include increasing government help for family members who take care of the wounded.

The issue also is alive in Congress, where the Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to streamline benefits and increase military pay.

