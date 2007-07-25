President Bush Calls Iraq Key in War on Terrorism

President Bush took an unusually forceful swipe at his Democratic critics on Tuesday. He used a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, to argue that the war in Iraq is the "key theater" in the war on terror. That's an argument he's made many times before. But the president has come under fire recently for portraying al-Qaida in Iraq as the same enemy that attacked the U.S. on Sept. 11, 2001. So in his speech, the president laid out a detailed case linking Osama Bin Laden's terror network to its offshoot in Iraq.

