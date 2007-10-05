© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Track Star Marion Jones to Admit Steroid Use

By Tom Goldman
Published October 5, 2007 at 6:00 AM EDT

Track star Marion Jones made sports history by winning five medals at the 2000 summer Olympics, but now she's scheduled to appear before a New York Court to plead guilty to lying to federal agents about her use of performance enhancing drugs. Her confession comes after The Washington Post published contents of a letter Jones sent to family and friends in which she admitted doping and talked about her court date.

