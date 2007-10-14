© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

White House, Turkey Fight Armenian Genocide Bill

By Brian Naylor
Published October 14, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

A House committee has voted to call on President Bush to declare that the slaughter of up to 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks 90 years ago was genocide. The bill is awaiting a vote by the full House.

The modern-day Turkish government — successors to the Ottomans — is fuming. Turkey and the Bush administration worked unsuccessfully to defeat the resolution, but the battle is not over.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.