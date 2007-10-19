Poor Security Blamed for Pakistan Bombing

Wajid Shamsul Hasan, a senior adviser to Pakistan's former Prime MinisterBenazir Bhutto, blames scant security by the Pakistani government for the bombing attack hours after Bhutto's return to Pakistan after eight years in exile. Bhutto was parading through the streets when the bomb went off. She was not hurt, but hundreds were killed and many others wounded. Fasi Zaka, a columnist for the Pakistani Press speaks with Steve Inskeep.

