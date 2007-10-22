© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Southern California Wildfires Force Evacuations

By Scott Horsley
Published October 22, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

More than a quarter-million people have been ordered to evacuate from the path of the Southern California wildfires.

"A lot of people are going to lose their homes today," said San Diego Fire Capt. Lisa Blake.

Hot, dry wind off the desert is whipping this deadly and destructive series of fires, and authorities say there's little they can do to stop the flames until the winds die down — Tuesday at the earliest.

NPR News
Scott Horsley
